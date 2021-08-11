RiverDogs Stunned by Pelicans, Lose 6-5 Following Ninth Inning Miscues
Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs held a two-run lead over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. Moments later, the RiverDogs stood in shock as the Pelicans celebrated a wild walk-off win. Yohendrick Pinango tied the game with a two-run double to left, stole third base and raced home with the winning run when Michael Berglund’s throw sailed into left field. The loss snapped the RiverDogs six-game winning streak.www.live5news.com
