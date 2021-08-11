Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

RiverDogs Stunned by Pelicans, Lose 6-5 Following Ninth Inning Miscues

By Charleston RiverDogs
live5news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs held a two-run lead over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. Moments later, the RiverDogs stood in shock as the Pelicans celebrated a wild walk-off win. Yohendrick Pinango tied the game with a two-run double to left, stole third base and raced home with the winning run when Michael Berglund’s throw sailed into left field. The loss snapped the RiverDogs six-game winning streak.

