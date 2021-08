After a blazing start to August, Ethereum seemed to have settled down on the charts. Its weekly gain now stood at a minor 1% as buyers slowly went away from the market. Since the hiatus came just before ETH tested an important price range of $3,450-3,600, there were a few ways its market could unfold before the next upcycle. At the time of writing, ETH traded at $3,192, down by 1.7% over the last 24 hours.