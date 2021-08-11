Cancel
Health

Bexson Biomedical aims to extend its wearable drug delivery device to psychoactive drugs

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBexson Biomedical announced today that it launched an R&D initiative to develop subcutaneous formulations of psychoactive therapeutics. Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Bexson’s effort will apply its existing subcutaneous formulation technology to build several psychoactive drug scaffolds for treating mental health indications, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Get the full...

