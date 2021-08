War Brave finished stone last of seven this afternoon at Ffos Las, but second pick Great Havana justified favouritism to win under the red-hot David Probert at 10/3, a more realistic price than last night's 5/2. It might sound like shoulda, woulda, coulda but I'd have taken 10/3 about the winner. I did also say..."I have Great Havana marginally ahead of Whispering Winds"... The latter was the 14/1 runner-up, just half a length back.