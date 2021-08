(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as market participants thumbed over key inflation data from the Department of Labor. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.62% at 35,484.97, while the S&P 500 was 0.25% firmer at 4,447.70 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.16% softer at 14,765.14.