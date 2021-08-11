Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Visit Olentangy Caverns In Ohio For A One-Of-A-Kind Cave Yoga Class You Won’t Soon Forget

By Beth
Posted by 
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 7 days ago

Options for yoga classes have become downright creative over the past few years. From outdoor brewery classes to goat yoga, practicing this mindful exercise can be a truly adventurous experience. Today’s activity is yet another fascinating spin on the traditional practice: cave yoga. Head to Olentangy Caverns and prepare to be inspired by the unique cavern setting and calming yoga class offered there. Whether you’re a dedicated yogi or someone who enjoys new experiences, you’ll find this activity merits a place on your bucket list.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMUO1_0bP534RW00
Welcome to Olentangy Caverns! This must-see landmark is a series of rooms, caves, and passages formed millions upon millions of years ago by an underground river.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLGR7_0bP534RW00
And while there are many reasons to visit, perhaps one of the most unique is the chance to practice cave yoga.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOvQH_0bP534RW00
The only cave yoga class in the state of Ohio, this activity is one that will allow you to connect to the unique cavern setting in an unforgettable way.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ML2YO_0bP534RW00
The duration of the 45-minute class will take place inside the cave. A skilled instructor will lead you through a series of poses and breathwork.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znQlr_0bP534RW00
Of course, you don't need to be a seasoned yogi to enjoy this experience; all levels are welcome!

So, what do you think? Would you give cave yoga at Olentangy Caverns a try? Be sure to tell us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! If you’re ready to sign up for a class, you can click here to reserve a spot.

Address: Olentangy Indian Caverns, 1779 Home Rd, Delaware, OH 43015, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Ohio

Only In Ohio

5K+
Followers
586
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Exercise#Cavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Spend A Wholesome Day Surrounded By Blooms When You Visit Hummingbird Hill Flower Farm In Ohio

It’s hard to imagine Ohio without its beautiful farms. We’re always grateful for these places that support local agriculture and supply our favorite restaurants, so when we learn of a new opportunity to visit a local farm, we add it to our bucket list! Today’s destination is a picturesque flower farm nestled in Shreve. Hummingbird Hill Flower Farm welcomes visitors to explore acres upon acres of breathtaking blooms. Whether you’re fascinated by farm life or simply enjoy being around colorful flowers, you’ll be positively enchanted by this destination.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Travel From Cleveland To CP’s Cooler, Where A Single Batch Of Banana Ice Cream Is Made With 8 Lbs Of Fruit

Ice cream is an obscure modern treat. Whether the first treat came from the Persians or the Romans, it’s undeniable that humans have long adored chilly treats. Here in Cleveland, ice cream is a year-round delicacy that locals can’t get enough of. One of the finest ice cream shops in Greater Cleveland is CP’s Cooler in Willowick, which specializes in handcrafted desserts. We sure hope your sweet tooth is ready for a bit of indulgence, because this local sweet shop is calling your name. Check it out:
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Pizza & Subs Will Reenergize You At Edison’s Pizza Kitchen In Cleveland

There’s just something unspeakably magical about pizza, isn’t there? With a golden crust, cheese melted to perfection, and a slather of delicious sauce, pizza is truly a concoction made in flavor heaven. Here in Cleveland, you can get all sorts of unique eats . . . but pizza is something of a local specialty. One local favorite is Edison’s Pizza Kitchen in Cleveland, a snug little eatery housed in a former home. Hope you’re hungry, because this local hotspot beckons!
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio

Attention, all taco fans! Columbus is gearing up for its annual taco festival, and you won’t want to miss out. Promising two full days of nonstop tacos, live music, festivities, games, and delicious drinks, this event promises something for every kind of taco aficionado out there. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th, and […] The post Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

The Historic Park Hotel In Ohio Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Historic hotels are fascinating. Offering us an opportunity to step back in time, these places serve as something of a time capsule. And yet sometimes, historic hotels come with a lot of baggage, so to speak. Riddled with spirits and paranormal activity, hotels can be among the most haunted places you can visit. Here in Ohio, that seems to be the case with the Historic Park Hotel. A former Victorian mansion, this destination is impressive in its own right, but you might get a little more than you bargained for when you stay the night here.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Mustard Seed Market & Cafe In Ohio Is A Locally-Owned Grocery Store With Some Of The Best Lunch Around

Shopping local is something we take to heart here in Ohio. And if you’re in need of a few groceries, staple pantry items, or perhaps just hungry for lunch, we have the perfect destination in mind. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe holds the title of the largest family-owned natural grocery store in Ohio, and it’s certainly worth visiting. Browsing aisles of local goods, produce, and more, you’ll find this shop to be a treasure trove of delights.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

The Cleveland Garlic Festival Is Returning To The Land For Another Fragrant Year

Garlic is an incredible food. It grows from circa July to September in climates like Cleveland’s, so there’s no better time than summer to add this palatable spice to your dishes. There’s also no better time to celebrate its contribution to society as a whole, and that’s exactly what the annual Cleveland Garlic Festival sets out to do. This yearly event is perhaps one of the most underrated Cleveland happenings, as many are unaware that it exists. However, those in the know are aware that this festival is one you won’t want to miss. Check it out:
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

There’s An Arcade Bar In Ohio And It Will Take You Back In Time

Did you ever frequent places like Chuck E. Cheese when you were little? Or perhaps you went there with your kids, watching as they tried their hand at different games to win as many tickets as possible. If you’re wondering how to recreate this experience as an adult, look no further than Old North Arcade […] The post There’s An Arcade Bar In Ohio And It Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than The Mouthwatering Food And Drinks From Paper City Coffee In Ohio

Ohio is making quite a name for itself in the coffee department. It’s easy to avoid the big-name brands and instead find yourself in a cozy, local spot where the beans are roasted with lots of love. Today’s destination is one such example, although it does much more than serve excellent coffee. Paper City Coffee is a prime destination for delicious eats, innovative drinks, and a sense of community. Here’s more on this must-try Chillicothe business.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Coventry Village Is A Secret Foodie Neighborhood Tucked Away In Cleveland

Compared to other large metropolitan cities, Cleveland doesn’t have an unreasonable number of neighborhoods. From Asiatown to the Warehouse District, Cleveland’s neighborhoods are diverse… but there is something many of them have in common. Believe it or not, much of The Land is, in actuality, a foodie paradise. With diverse options ranging from international cuisine to American comfort food, Cleveland really is a treat for the taste buds… but dining in Cleveland’s Coventry Village neighborhood is an indulgence like no other. There are 19 notable eateries in this stretch of a few city blocks, so you better work up an appetite before your visit. Check it out:
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Plan A Trip To Budd Dairy Food Hall, Where You’ll Find Some Of Ohio’s Best Restaurants All Under One Roof

Food courts may be a bit outdated, but the convenience of several different restaurants all in one place will never go out of style. That’s where Budd Dairy Food Hall comes in. This new Columbus destination is a self-proclaimed “chef-driven incubator” where visitors can choose from eight mouthwatering kitchens and one constantly rotating pop-up selection. And, unlike your traditional food court, these restaurants are all local and serving up a selection of food you won’t soon forget. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything you can look forward to when you visit Bud Dairy Food Hall.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Soar Like An Eagle On The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s New Zip Line

When it comes to outdoor adventure in Cleveland, there are few places that offer up the same level of thrills as the Cleveland Metroparks. With thousands of acres of landscape under their care, there’s something new to discover at every park you visit, it seems. Of course, there’s also a zoo under their care, and […] The post Soar Like An Eagle On The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s New Zip Line appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Meander Through A Menagerie Of Colorful Animal-Themed Topiaries At Ohio’s Franklin Park Conservatory

If you’ve never visited Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens during the warmer months, you’re missing out on a world of colorful blooms. In fact, the topiary exhibit that’s currently on display takes this love of florals to a whole new level. Meandering the garden, visitors will marvel at the whimsical animal-themed topiaries made from live plants and flowers. It’s the perfect place to let your imagination run wild and enjoy all that this fascinating landmark has to offer. Let’s take a peek, shall we?
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Ohio’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 125 Glorious Campsites

South Bass Island is truly magical. This Lake Erie island has attracted outdoor enthusiasts for centuries, and it’s no mystery why. The beautiful waters near Put-in-Bay make for the most incredible setting, and you’ll be delighted to learn about a campground that lets you soak in this scenery. Head to South Bass Island State Park and enjoy one of the finest campgrounds in the state.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Tried The Ice Cream Nachos From Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot In Ohio

Calling all dessert enthusiasts! You’ve heard of ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and possibly even rolled ice cream. But did you know about the decadent creation known as ice cream nachos? Think ice cream cone “chips” topped with layers of delicious ice cream, homemade sauces, and an array of toppings that will have your mouth watering. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s exactly what you’ll find on the menu when you stop by Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Take A Private Tiki Cruise On The Ohio River For A Tropical-Themed Adventure You Won’t Soon Forget

Ohio isn’t exactly tropical, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to feel as though you’ve landed in the middle of paradise. Head to Cincinnati and hop aboard an SS Tiki Tours cruise for a tropical-themed adventure that will positively delight you. With scenic views of the river and downtown, festive drinks and music, and enough fun to go around, you’ll be glad you opted for a private cruise on this Hawaiian-themed party boat.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

One Of The Top-Rated Restaurants In Columbus, Polaris Grill Is An Ohio Restaurant Worth Seeking Out

There are so many praise-worthy restaurants in Ohio that sometimes, the options can seem overwhelming. That’s why reviews, ratings, and word-of-mouth can be so helpful. Today’s destination has consistently been rated among the top restaurants to try in Columbus, and it’s easy to see why. With a welcoming environment and an impressive menu, you’ll find there is a lot to love about this neighborhood restaurant in Ohio. Curious to check it out? Keep reading!
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Nothing Quite Compares To Candlelit Dinners At Cibreo Italian Kitchen In Cleveland

Playhouse Square is a neighborhood like no other. There’s something here for everyone, from the plays and performances to the quirky architecture and selfie-worthy landmarks. Of course, there’s also incredible dining in this neighborhood. If you’re looking for a candlelit dinner in Cleveland, then Playhouse Square’s dining scene belongs on your bucket list. There’s one Italian restaurant, in particular, that’s delicious and is gearing up to reopen following the pandemic, and now’s an ideal time to snag a gift card to get some extra spending power for your visit. Check it out:
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

The Merry-Go-Round Museum Is One Of The Weirdest And Most Whimsical Attractions In Ohio

Ohio has no shortage of unique attractions that will present a fascinating glimpse of history. At the top of the list is the Merry-Go-Round Museum in Sandusky. It’s here that visitors can marvel at some truly historic merry-go-rounds, painted ponies, and other whimsical wonders. Whether you happen to be in the area or can appreciate a wonderful museum, you’ll find that Ohio’s Merry-Go-Round Museum won’t disappoint. Here’s more on what you can expect when you visit.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Spend An Idyllic Summer Day Surrounded By Fragrant Blooms When You Visit Luvin Lavender Farm In Ohio

Summer is a magical yet fleeting season here in Ohio. That’s why we like to seize every opportunity to make it special. One of the best ways to do so is by exploring all that the state has to offer this time of year. Today’s feature is one such destination that belongs on your summer […] The post Spend An Idyllic Summer Day Surrounded By Fragrant Blooms When You Visit Luvin Lavender Farm In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy