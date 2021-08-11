Visit Olentangy Caverns In Ohio For A One-Of-A-Kind Cave Yoga Class You Won’t Soon Forget

Options for yoga classes have become downright creative over the past few years. From outdoor brewery classes to goat yoga, practicing this mindful exercise can be a truly adventurous experience. Today’s activity is yet another fascinating spin on the traditional practice: cave yoga. Head to Olentangy Caverns and prepare to be inspired by the unique cavern setting and calming yoga class offered there. Whether you’re a dedicated yogi or someone who enjoys new experiences, you’ll find this activity merits a place on your bucket list.

Welcome to Olentangy Caverns! This must-see landmark is a series of rooms, caves, and passages formed millions upon millions of years ago by an underground river.

And while there are many reasons to visit, perhaps one of the most unique is the chance to practice cave yoga.

The only cave yoga class in the state of Ohio, this activity is one that will allow you to connect to the unique cavern setting in an unforgettable way.

The duration of the 45-minute class will take place inside the cave. A skilled instructor will lead you through a series of poses and breathwork.

Of course, you don't need to be a seasoned yogi to enjoy this experience; all levels are welcome!

So, what do you think? Would you give cave yoga at Olentangy Caverns a try? Be sure to tell us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! If you’re ready to sign up for a class, you can click here to reserve a spot.

Address: Olentangy Indian Caverns, 1779 Home Rd, Delaware, OH 43015, USA