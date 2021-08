Georgia Capital PLC - Tbilisi-based investor in businesses in Georgia - Reports net asset value per share of GEL54.48 at the end of June, or around USD17.00, up 16% from GEL46.80 at the end of March. Total portfolio value on June 30 is GEL3.25 billion, up 12% from GEL2.91 billion on December 31. Swings to pretax profit of GEL325.2 million in first half of year from loss of GEL554.5 million in same period last year.