Last year's Galaxy S20 FE offered a combination of cool features for an affordable price, and it seems likely that Samsung may try to repeat its success with the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). We don't know exactly when the new Samsung smartphone will be released. But according to the latest buzz, it will likely not be during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 11. Dutch blog LetsGoDigital speculated that the Galaxy S21 FE would not be announced during the event after reviewing unnamed "official documentation" from the company.