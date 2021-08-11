Agricultural license plates available in 2022
Plainview, Minnesota – Minnesota FFA and 4-H members are invited to help design the upcoming specialized agricultural license plate. As the legislative session came to completion, the specialized agriculture plate passed as part of the transportation bill. This legislation allows Minnesotans to purchase the specialized agricultural plate in early 2022. The plate has an annual contribution of $20 that will go to support agricultural programs as provided by FFA and 4-H.www.thelandonline.com
Comments / 0