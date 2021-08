An organization that helps expecting mothers and fathers, gets a little community help to continue their efforts. Over 200 cars, trucks, and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl’s dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima charity car show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles, and trucks were ready to show off their pride and joys while raising money to help women before and after pregnancy. The agency doesn’t receive any other funding besides donations, so events like the car show help Heartbeat continue their mission.