Thunderstorms have hit Berks County hard for the second night in a row, knocking out power to more than 2,000 Met-Ed customers. The storm crossed Berks in the 6 p.m. hour Wednesday, with some areas seeing an inch or more of rain and a peak wind gust of 41 mph at 6:22 p.m. at Reading Regional Airport, the National Weather Service site in Berks.