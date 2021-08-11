'Miracle worker': Pioneer in field of aiding visually impaired infants marks 40 years with program

When it comes to working with visually impaired infants and their parents, perhaps nobody on the planet is as experienced, skillful and knowledgeable as Elizabeth Dennison. But this soft-spoken Mendon resident known to friends as “Bess” is not going to tell you that. The woman who 40 years ago this month started Utah’s internationally recognized and widely modeled Parent-Infant Program for the Blind and Visually Impaired likes to talk instead about how much she learns from the people she works to assist.