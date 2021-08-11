Cancel
Cache County Fair part of legacy of ag education

By Jacob Hadfield Cache County Extension
Herald-Journal
Cover picture for the articleIt is fair week once again! The Cache County Fair is celebrating 143 years this week, and it is a long and proud history. There are many fun events and educational opportunities to be had at the fair, and there is something for everyone. Although you may be familiar with some of the aspects of the fair, you may not know where county fairs originated or how they came to be. Did you know that the first recorded “agricultural fair” in the Americas occurred in Nova Scotia in 1765? The first “state fair” was organized in New York in 1841, and now over 3,700 county and state fairs occur across the United States.

