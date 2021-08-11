Cancel
STATE COVID-19 UPDATE 8.11.21

kqennewsradio.com
 6 days ago

The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 8 new deaths, and 1,991 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVId-19 as of this morning. The new state death toll is 2,920, and the new case total to 234,393. OHA Director Patrick Allen, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, pointed to the alarming...

Comments / 0

