STATE COVID-19 UPDATE 8.11.21

Virginia has eclipsed 700,000 cases of COVID-19, and Franklin County continues to get hit hard. That county accounted for 12 of the 17 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District that the Virginia Department of Health recorded as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Franklin County has posted 40 cases in the past four days and has a 7-day average of 8, or about 15 per 100,000 population. That's half the district's 7-day average of 16 and about 40% higher than the district's 11.6 per 100K. Henry County added 3 new cases, and Martinsville and Patrick County had 1 each. Henry County also had 2 new hospitalizations. Meanwhile the virus continues to surge back to life across Virginia, and the CDC reported this morning that 93% of new cases nationally are caused by the delta variant. VDH won't have an update on that variant data until Friday, but the state reported 1,716 new cases this morning, the most in a day since mid-April. The 7-day average is up to 1,279, about 10 times what it was in early July.