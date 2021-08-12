Hermantown defenseman Ty Hanson commits to UMD

The UMD Men's Hockey team has landed it's third verbal commitment of the month in Hermantown defenseman Ty Hanson. Hanson announced on Twitter he will be playing for the Bulldogs saying "I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and education career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone else who has helped me achieve my dream of playing Division 1 hockey at UMD!"