LETTER: Protect the integrity of education

Our world is struggling in a way that it never has before. The effects of the pandemic we have faced over the last year are something that will last far beyond 2021. We will be dealing with this fallout for years to come. Here in the United States, we have been greatly blessed with top of the line medical facilities as well as brave men and women who were willing to put their life on the line to protect us. We are also fortunate enough to have access to large amounts of the vaccine. However, there are many places around the world that have not been so fortunate, leaving them devastated by the events of the last year and a half.