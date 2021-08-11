LETTER: Protect the integrity of education
I earned my doctoral degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin - Madison two decades ago. Since then, I have had the honor and pleasure of educating thousands of undergraduates on several campuses in Minnesota. In research methods, I teach students how to ask and answer questions about the human condition. I teach them how knowledge is constructed and how to evaluate claims made in academia and the popular press. Essentially, I teach critical thinking skills – skills that employers seek when hiring.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0