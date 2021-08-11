Azriel Gonzalez goes on loan to FC Edmonton

It’s good to get a little distance from a game like this one. International games against opponents as high caliber as Club América only come around once in a blue moon, so it’s normal that emotions run high afterward. Fans are, of course, disappointed by the result, and so look for explanations. We, so familiar with the Cliff of Union Despair, automatically point the finger at the Union, finding shortcomings. But what can we really put at the feet of the Union, of Jim Curtin and the players, and what is just the result of coming up against a team that is genuinely better than the Union?