Atlanta United’s three-match road swing continues on Wednesday night north of the border as the 5-Stripes travel to take on CF Montréal. Atlanta is coming off a tough 3-2 loss in Orlando last time out, while Montreal fell 2-1 to Inter Miami in its last contest. Montréal currently sits in seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, the final playoff spot, and it’s important for Atlanta United to pick up three points and close that gap. Wednesday marks the second meeting between the two sides this year, with Atlanta earning a late 1-0 victory on May 15. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.