Obituary: Betty McDonald

Betty Maurine Clark Moore McDonald, age 91, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after a short illness. She was born in Akron, Colo., on July 16, 1930, the oldest child of Donald W. Clark and Vera Maurine (Bishop) Clark, and she and her brother were later adopted by Ted Moore. She traveled with her family throughout the west as her stepfather worked construction. After graduating high school in Pateros, Wash., she attended business college in Spokane, Wash. She worked for an accountant insurance-real estate broker and then later for a bank, where she met George C. McDonald. They married Dec. 14, 1957, in Brewster, Wash., and moved to The Dalles, Ore., in July of 1958, where George worked at The Dalles Dam. They were married 59 years.