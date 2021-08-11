Obituary: Melvin Thornburg

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Melvin G. Thornburg on June 29, 2021. Melvin was 79 years young. He was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Myrna Thornburg. He was the loving father of Marvin Thornburg, Jayne Fischer, Janice Pletcher-Miles, Jim Thornburg and Jodie Macom. He was the proud grandfather to Sherri, Kristine, Shayla, Amy, Seirra, Jason, and Cooper, an honored great-grandpa to Kylie, Mikyla, Kayden, Konner, Kaileigh, Sidney, Maxwell, and Frances, and great-great-grandpa to Nathaniel and Elijah.