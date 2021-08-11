Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Obituary: Melvin Thornburg

columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness we announce the passing of Melvin G. Thornburg on June 29, 2021. Melvin was 79 years young. He was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Myrna Thornburg. He was the loving father of Marvin Thornburg, Jayne Fischer, Janice Pletcher-Miles, Jim Thornburg and Jodie Macom. He was the proud grandfather to Sherri, Kristine, Shayla, Amy, Seirra, Jason, and Cooper, an honored great-grandpa to Kylie, Mikyla, Kayden, Konner, Kaileigh, Sidney, Maxwell, and Frances, and great-great-grandpa to Nathaniel and Elijah.

www.columbiagorgenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Western Movies#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Obituarieswfncnews.com

Aven Moffat – Obituary

We would like to offer our sincere support to anyone coping with grief. Enter your email below for our complimentary daily grief messages. Messages run for up to one year and you can stop at any time. Your email will not be used for any other purpose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy