Is Kirk Cousins Practicing In Front Of His Next Team?

You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, well, you just might find, you get what you need. I assume the Rolling Stones were talking about NFL quarterbacks. Well, maybe not, but it sure as hell works. The art of finding a QB is anything but simple. NFL GMs spend an insane amount of resources, time, and money to get a guy they believe can take them to the next level. Yet, most teams still have to go through Plan A and B only to land on Plan C or D.