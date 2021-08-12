Cancel
Lima, OH

Ryan rallies with workers in Lima

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Congressman Tim Ryan speaks to LiUNA Local 329 during their ‘Ohio jobs for Ohio workers’ rally on Wednesday. Trevor Hubert | The Lima News

LIMA — Wednesday evening in Lima saw serious thunderstorms that put a damper on LiUNA Local 329’s plans to demonstrate outside of the Cenovus Refinery, but that doesn’t mean that they didn’t get together to rally.

Even though the event had to be moved into the union hall, that didn’t stop them from bringing in their biggest crowd yet. Nearly every member of the Lima Building Trades was being represented in the building in some way, from carpenters and ironworkers to electricians and roofers. All of them joined up with LiUNA to reiterate the message of ‘Ohio jobs for Ohio workers,’ which has become something of a rallying cry for the group in their fight against the refinery.

Cenovus still hasn’t budged on its decision to commit to outsourcing 3,000 workers from other states for the refinery’s fall turnaround, but the movement has become bigger than that.

“We’re not just fighting for this turnaround, we’re fighting for the future too,” said Lima Building Trades President Rick Perdue. “We’ve got to be thinking about our kids and everybody else that’s coming up, so we all need to keep staying together and fighting together.”

Some other familiar faces were in the building as well, including Congressman and U.S. Senate hopeful Tim Ryan and Jeff Sites, who is running for Ohio’s 4th District seat against incumbent Jim Jordan.

LiUNA organizer Taft Mangas thanked Ryan and Sites for standing in solidarity with the movement.

“When our hall and the building trades look to support candidates, it doesn’t really matter what the letter is behind your name,” he said. “It’s all about the workers.”

The event was highlighted with a fiery speech from Ryan, who drew a standing ovation for his support.

“The balance of power has shifted in this country over the last 30 or 40 years away from workers towards multinational corporations, and I think it’s imperative for all of us to stand together,” Ryan told the crowd. “If you’re hurt, I’m hurt, and if I’m hurt, you’re hurt, and if we stand together, we know we’re going to move the ball a lot further down the field, so I’m proud to stand with you on this.”

For Ryan and for the union, the fight is not only far from over, but could actually become the beginning of something even bigger, as voices in support of the union have grown louder and more prominent over the summer.

“I think we have a real opportunity to build something special,” Ryan said. “Because this is happening all over Ohio, and if we could just come together, we flip the balance.”

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398

