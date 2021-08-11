Slog PM: Trees and Breezes Saved Seattle's First Day of the Second Heatwave; Florida Gov. Ronald DeSantis Shows Jeffrey Dahmer How the Game Is Done; The Terminator to Antivax America: “Screw Your Freedom”

What mattered today, if you walk instead of drive, was the shade provided usually by trees and the movement of air which might be at the top of a breeze, but is certainly at the bottom of wind. Shade and breeze combined to make a 90-degree day accessible and comfortable and, at times, even wonderful. New York Times: "Alerts from coast to coast: Seattle and Portland brace for another heat wave as New York swelters." And what's with the story of Seattle, a city now on NYC's map because of the crazy-stupid billionaire action going on here: "[Seattle] will be under an excessive heat warning from noon Wednesday through Saturday evening, officials were opening cooling stations, placing crews on standby to deal with buckling roads, and preparing to spray bridges with cool water to prevent malfunctions."