Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Slog PM: Trees and Breezes Saved Seattle's First Day of the Second Heatwave; Florida Gov. Ronald DeSantis Shows Jeffrey Dahmer How the Game Is Done; The Terminator to Antivax America: “Screw Your Freedom”

By Charles Mudede
The Stranger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat mattered today, if you walk instead of drive, was the shade provided usually by trees and the movement of air which might be at the top of a breeze, but is certainly at the bottom of wind. Shade and breeze combined to make a 90-degree day accessible and comfortable and, at times, even wonderful. New York Times: "Alerts from coast to coast: Seattle and Portland brace for another heat wave as New York swelters." And what's with the story of Seattle, a city now on NYC's map because of the crazy-stupid billionaire action going on here: "[Seattle] will be under an excessive heat warning from noon Wednesday through Saturday evening, officials were opening cooling stations, placing crews on standby to deal with buckling roads, and preparing to spray bridges with cool water to prevent malfunctions."

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Robart
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City#Heatwave#Extreme Weather#Breezes#New York Times#Go Contactless Park#Washington State Dept#Natural Resources#Wadnr#Seattle Weather Blog#Heidigroover#Seattle Children#Covington Burling#The Seattle Times#Wsna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks, a rule intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be...

Comments / 1

Community Policy