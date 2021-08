An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 has warned others to “take heed” of his predicament.The 53-year-old patient at Baton Rouge General Hospital Mid City told CNN anchor Don Lemon he wasn’t against the vaccine, but simply hadn’t found the time to get the shot.The man, referred to only by his first name Jim, spent three days in ICU before being hooked up to an oxygen machine in a regular ward.Speaking from his hospital bed, Jim said he regretted not getting the vaccine, and had a message for skeptics: “Open your eyes. Take heed to this....