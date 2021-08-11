Cancel
Community comes together for veteran with no family

By Gustavo Aguirre
Alone but not forgotten. The community came together to say a final goodbye to a decorated veteran.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetary held an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for 75-year-old Airman First Class Billy Ray Isbell.

Isbell, who had no family, served in the United States Air Force from May 18, 1965 to May 3, 1969 and received the National Defense Service Medal.

On Wednesday, the community showed up to make sure Isbell was not buried alone.

"We as Americans owe honor to those who have passed, those who have served in the military. I'm grateful for the whole event and grateful for his service. He served the U.S. as a whole country. It's powerful", said Retired Master Chief Jonathan J. Myers.

Isbell received military honors and the Texas Veterans Land Board was there to accept the U.S flag on his behalf.

