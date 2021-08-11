Cancel
Chadron, NE

🎥 Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long Visits on Fall Camp Progress & Vaccinations

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 6 days ago
CSC Football Head Coach Jay Long visits with Dave Collins about the first days of camp, what's coming up this week and the current Covid-19 vaccination situation regarding his team and RMAC protocols.

