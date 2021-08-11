🎥 Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long Visits on Fall Camp Progress & Vaccinations

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0. Houston scored three runs in the fourth inning off Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8). Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with a double. Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits. Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and José Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth. Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings. Odorizzi rebounded nicely after struggling in his previous four starts since the All-Star break.