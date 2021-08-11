Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, WI

Mary Monson

Hudson Star-Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Monson, age 93 of Hammond died August 7th at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary was born on October 28, 1927 in White Fish Bay, Wisconsin; the daughter of Clarence and Mary (DeLaney) Kuehl. Mary was raised in White Fish Bay where she graduated from high school. She would further her education at the University of Wisconsin Madison where she met an aspiring young man who was becoming a doctor; Veldon A. Monson. The two would fall in love and be married on August 30, 1947 in White Fish Bay. Dr. Monson would serve the greater Hammond community as their doctor and Mary was right by his side supporting him. She loved being a wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. One of Mary’s great passions was knitting. In fact, she loved it so much that she opened up Mary’s Knitting Niche in Hammond where she was able to showcase her skills as well as teach many others to knit. She had a keen eye for the arts. Mary painted often creating treasured keepsakes for her family and friends. In-fact the old Hammond Congregational Church altar’s backdrop, was painted by her! Mary loved tending to her flower beds, completing jigsaw puzzles, dancing, and listening to her favorite music. Entertaining family and friends gave her joy and memories. Her meatloaf, popcorn balls, and apple crisp are a few of the mouthwatering items her family craved. She was a devoted mom who took pride in her kid’s activities and events. Mary would serve as a Cub Scout leader and 4H mom. She was also chosen to serve as a judge for the County Fair for individual projects. The family had a cabin on Bear Trap Lake and the memories created there were countless.

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Hammond, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Baldwin, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#White Fish#Cub Scout#Trinity Lutheran Church#Mary Monson Memorial Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks, a rule intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy