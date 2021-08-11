Mary Monson, age 93 of Hammond died August 7th at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary was born on October 28, 1927 in White Fish Bay, Wisconsin; the daughter of Clarence and Mary (DeLaney) Kuehl. Mary was raised in White Fish Bay where she graduated from high school. She would further her education at the University of Wisconsin Madison where she met an aspiring young man who was becoming a doctor; Veldon A. Monson. The two would fall in love and be married on August 30, 1947 in White Fish Bay. Dr. Monson would serve the greater Hammond community as their doctor and Mary was right by his side supporting him. She loved being a wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. One of Mary’s great passions was knitting. In fact, she loved it so much that she opened up Mary’s Knitting Niche in Hammond where she was able to showcase her skills as well as teach many others to knit. She had a keen eye for the arts. Mary painted often creating treasured keepsakes for her family and friends. In-fact the old Hammond Congregational Church altar’s backdrop, was painted by her! Mary loved tending to her flower beds, completing jigsaw puzzles, dancing, and listening to her favorite music. Entertaining family and friends gave her joy and memories. Her meatloaf, popcorn balls, and apple crisp are a few of the mouthwatering items her family craved. She was a devoted mom who took pride in her kid’s activities and events. Mary would serve as a Cub Scout leader and 4H mom. She was also chosen to serve as a judge for the County Fair for individual projects. The family had a cabin on Bear Trap Lake and the memories created there were countless.