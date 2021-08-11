Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREMODELED! Like New. Award Winning Design with spacious 1st and 2nd floor Master Suites. Upper hall overlooks the 2-story family room with oak floor, two stories of windows with a beautiful view, door to the new brick paver patio, and a custom fireplace. GORGEOUS NEW KITCHEN! New stone floor, top-quality appliances, stone tops, custom cabinets, light fixtures! Vaulted eating area and breakfast-bar island. Exquisite. Two-story foyer with black granite floor. 1st floor study/office. 1st Floor master suite has tray ceiling and french door to brand new sundeck. Walk-in closet with organizers. Marble bath with whirlpool tub and separate marble shower. Enjoy the panoramic views from the new brick paver patio. Sharp design with sitting walls, and twin brick posts with lights leading to the vast grounds. Perfect for entertaining! Do you like the convenience of a first floor master suite, or the private seclusion of a second floor bedroom retreat? This home offers both! Spacious 2nd floor master suite over 25' of walk-in closet! Sitting area, computer nook, new carpeting, Marble whirlpool bathroom with separate marble shower. Generous bedroom sizes. 2nd floor also has a 21x14 Bonus Room freshly carpeted with windows to the front and side yards and skylight. Make this into your game room, home media room, playroom, or so many other possibilities. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting. Fresh landscaping with more to come. FOUR car garage with opener. 4.62 acres allowing horses. There is room for a barn and the lot backs right up to the riding trails for your convenience. Home backs to woods. Sharp new light fixtures. There is nothing left to do - just move in.

