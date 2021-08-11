Heat coming back, triple digits-plus, while Monument fire continues burning
Well, the Monument fire along the Trinity River has taken a toll! As the fire moves east it has devastated parts of Big Bar and Big Flat as it slowly moves east toward Junction City. Highway 299 is closed to through traffic except fire and emergency equipment from Dutch Creek Road to Burnt Ranch. Fire movement is also heading west, the fire is on the north side of the river and moving just west of Cedar Creek (close to Burnt Ranch).www.trinityjournal.com
Comments / 0