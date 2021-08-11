Glancing Back for Aug. 11

GAYS — Sheriff Lansden of Moultrie County, with a posse of eight men, came unexpectedly upon two automobile thieves on a farm about two miles from Gays last night, the result being a pitched gun battle between the posse and the auto bandits. Although the two forces were in close proximity of each other, so far as known no one was wounded, the two thieves making good their escape into an adjoining corn field. While the night was dark, because of the rainy condition of the weather, the officers feel certain they identified the two bandits, and it is expected that an arrest will follow, probably before nightfall. Sheriff Lansden formed his posse after he received word from Mattoon that an automobile belonging to C.W. Cox had been stolen by two men who then headed north... CHARLESTON — A message received by Henry Johnson, 1021 H St., Charleston, on Tuesday, conveyed the information that his daughter, Nellie, who had been visiting in Missouri, had died on the trip and the remains would reach home in Charleston yesterday afternoon. The home, which was cast in gloom, was made ready to receive the body. Late yesterday afternoon a taxicab drove up to the Johnson home and the passenger was the daughter, who had wired relatives that she was returning home. The message had been misinterpreted, and considerable confusion followed. The gloom on H Street has been lifted.