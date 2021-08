This week's AEW Dynamite will see the third "Labour of Jericho" as Chris Jericho takes on one of his oldest rivals, Juventud Guerrera. The pair famously feuded in WCW in 1998, resulting in the luchador losing his mask at SuperBrawl VIII before beating Jericho for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship at Road Wild later that year. According to CageMatch the pair have wrestled 29 times throughout their careers in some form or fashion, with their last match taking place on an episode of WCW Thunder in February 1999.