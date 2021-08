AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin and his staff don't have a long-standing relationship with Tyrone Truesdell. Regardless, exits like that of the fifth-year defensive tackle are never lengthy in description; former coach Gus Malzahn was infamous for his send-off, "We wish him nothing but the best." So Harsin's brief dismissal of Truesdell from the Auburn football program Tuesday was not abnormal. But it's worth noting what Truesdell contributed to the orange and blue over his four years.