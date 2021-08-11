Dead by Daylight patch 5.1.1 nerfs Trickster once again
Dead by Daylight patch 5.1.1 continues to nerf the Trickster, one of the game’s newest killers. “The Trickster’s performance is still lower than we want him after the 5.1.0 release, so we decided to add a bit of power in a few places,” developer Behaviour Interactive said inside full patch notes. “Chase dynamics are more interesting now that he has a short delay before Laceration decays but it was a bit too easy for him to lose partial progress toward damaging a Survivor, meriting an increase to the delay.”stevivor.com
Comments / 0