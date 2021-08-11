Cancel
Yuba County, CA

Glen Fire Sparks Mandatory Evacuations In Yuba County

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the fire that has sparked evacuations in Yuba County:

6:57 p.m.

Cal Fire said the Glen Fire has grown to burn 200 acres with no containment. The fire has grown more than 100 acres in approximately two hours.

At this time, it is unclear if any structures have been destroyed or are threatened. Evacuations remain in place. A detailed interactive map of evacuated areas can be found here .

6:00 p.m.

The community of Challenge was now under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuees are advised to avoid Willow Glen Road and to use La Porte Road to get out.

The sheriff’s office said evacuation advisories are now in place for the area of Woodleaf and south of Forbestown. Zone YUB-E089B is also under an evacuation advisory, including the parts of Indiana School Road and Frenchtown Dobbins Road.

You can view a map of evacuation status and information here .

5:22 p.m.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Additionally, evacuees can take large animals to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena in Browns Valley at 5419 Marysville Rd.

4:43 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, now dubbed the Glen Fire, has burned 75 acres with no containment so far off of Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane.

New areas added to mandatory evacuation status are Frenchtown Road north of Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Thousand Trails. You can view a map of evacuation status and information here .

4:20 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations have now been ordered for the area between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown and the Bullards Bar Reservoir.

4:08 p.m.

A new fire has sparked an evacuation warning near the areas of Brownsville and Oregon House in Yuba County on Wednesday.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s office, the fire started along Willow Glen Road this afternoon in the area of Pine Ridge Way and was moving north.

Zone YUB-E094 is being advised to prepare to evacuate. This area encompasses much of the space between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown. You can view a map of evacuation status here .

Further details on the fire were not yet available.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates as this story develops.

Sacramento, CA
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

