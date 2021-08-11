Terri Sewell: 56 years later, the Voting Rights Act is in peril

Fifty-six years ago (Aug. 6), the most consequential civil rights law of our time, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. For Black and minority Americans across this nation, the signing of the Voting Rights Act represented the culmination of a decades-long struggle to protect the right to vote from those who have always sought to take it away. It was hard fought by the Foot Soldiers who risked their lives on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama earlier that year, and it meant the chance to finally exercise our most fundamental right as American citizens to have a say in the decisions that affect our lives.