Oxnard, CA | DUI And Driver’s License Checkpoints

The Oxnard Police Department will hold two DUI checkpoints on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at undisclosed locations within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoints, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.