Should the Royals have traded their core in 2017 the way the Cubs did this year?

It’s a fire....sale! The Cubs dismantled the core of their 2016 championship club last month, sending Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, and Kris Bryant to contenders at the July trade deadline in separate deals. It marked the end of an era in Chicago, the first championship team at Wrigley Field in over a century, and it brought back memories of when Royals fans said goodbye to many players from their championship team at the end of the 2017 season. The fall of the Royals’ core worked out differently, of course. The Royals were still in playoff contention in July of 2017, and hung onto their star players in an attempt to make one last run. A poor August slump doomed them, and the team would finish under .500. Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, and Mike Moustakas would walk off the field at the end of the season to a standing ovation, marking the end of an era (Moustakas would return on a one-year deal, only to be traded the following July to Milwaukee). The difference in how the two clubs moved on from.