NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Monday, Middle Tennesseans who are immunocompromised can get in line for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Nashville. Metro Health says they will likely receive the list of conditions that establish eligibility for a third dose on Monday. The department says once they receive that list they'll share it with Meharry Medical College and begin administering doses at the Murfreesboro Pike vaccination location.