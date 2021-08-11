Gov. Kate Brown declares State of Emergency due to forecasted heat

I write to you today in hopes of opening a dialogue and as a last resort to put you on notice that we the people of Union County, Oregon have had enough!. Enough of your overreaching mandates! Enough of your bullying threats. Enough of you dictating our state by fear. You have once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate requiring our children to wear a mask while in school. You have gone so far as to threaten our teacher’s livelihoods and their ability to provide for their family with fines and certification revocations if they don’t enforce your mandate. You have backed our school board members into a corner even though the east side of the state has expressed a desire to have local control over these situations.