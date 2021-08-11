Local Wildlife Rescue Gets Animal Planet/Discovery+ Premiere
“Bare Hands Rescue” – pilot featuring Wildlife Command Center – World Premiere Sneak Preview Screening. St. Louis, MO (August 11, 2021). He’s trained rattlesnakes for “Breaking Bad”, wrangled critters for Warner Bros. and a slew of TV shows as well as shared his animal knowledge on numerous podcasts, YouTube videos and radio broadcasts. Now the owner of Wildlife Command Center (WCC), Michael “Bare Hands” Beran is starring in his own show, Bare Hand Rescue, on Animal Planet and Discovery+. The show was created by St. Louis-based boutique production company Michael D. Francis Presents (MDFP) and features Beran working with his area wildlife removal company.www.stltoday.com
