Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Local Wildlife Rescue Gets Animal Planet/Discovery+ Premiere

By Marla Stoker
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bare Hands Rescue” – pilot featuring Wildlife Command Center – World Premiere Sneak Preview Screening. St. Louis, MO (August 11, 2021). He’s trained rattlesnakes for “Breaking Bad”, wrangled critters for Warner Bros. and a slew of TV shows as well as shared his animal knowledge on numerous podcasts, YouTube videos and radio broadcasts. Now the owner of Wildlife Command Center (WCC), Michael “Bare Hands” Beran is starring in his own show, Bare Hand Rescue, on Animal Planet and Discovery+. The show was created by St. Louis-based boutique production company Michael D. Francis Presents (MDFP) and features Beran working with his area wildlife removal company.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Louisiana State
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Planet#Balloon Animals#Youtube Tv#Warner Bros#Wcc#Mdfp#St Louis Public Radio#The Public Media Commons#Q A#Ppe#Dvr#Instagram#Michaeldfrancispresents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy