McAfee announces financial results for Q2
McAfee announced its financial results for the three months ended June 26, 2021. “We are very pleased with our team’s execution this quarter,” said Peter Leav, McAfee’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Not only did McAfee deliver another solid quarter with revenue, DTC subscribers, profitability and cash flow from operations growing double-digits, but did so while simultaneously closing the transaction to sell the Enterprise Business.cybersecdn.com
