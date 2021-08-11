Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

McAfee announces financial results for Q2

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcAfee announced its financial results for the three months ended June 26, 2021. “We are very pleased with our team’s execution this quarter,” said Peter Leav, McAfee’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Not only did McAfee deliver another solid quarter with revenue, DTC subscribers, profitability and cash flow from operations growing double-digits, but did so while simultaneously closing the transaction to sell the Enterprise Business.

cybersecdn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcafee#Financial Statements#Mcafee#Dtc#The Enterprise Business#Ebitda#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights And Anticipated Revenues

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" or the "Company"), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following update from our CEO.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the 'Company', 'Telkonet'), a leader of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, operational analytics, and energy efficiency for commercial markets, announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Management will host a teleconference at 4:30pm ET today to discuss these results with the financial community.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

IM Cannabis Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results and Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vironna Pharm, Accelerating its Vertical Integration Strategy in Israel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Q2 2021 revenues of $11.1 million, a 27% increase from Q1 2021. Acquisition of Vironna pharmacy positions IMC in rapidly growing Arab consumer segment in Israel. Following strong start to Q3 across...
Financial Reportscharlottenews.net

GEE Group Inc. Announces Results for the 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter

Strong Revenue, Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA. JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB), ('the Company' or 'GEE Group'), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. 2021 Fiscal...
Lafayette, COPosted by
Benzinga

urban-gro Stock Slightly Up After Announcing Record Financial Results In Q2 2021, Continues To Provide Cannabis-Focused Agricultural Solutions

Cannabis-focused engineering design and services company urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced record financial results Wednesday for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, the company achieved profitability for the first time in its history, record revenue in the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, as well as a strong project backlog.
Financial ReportsZDNet

McAfee adds over half a million subscribers in Q2

Security company McAfee on Tuesday published second quarter financial results, adding more than half a million core Direct to Consumer subscribers in the quarter. Second quarter diluted earnings, including both continuing and discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share. Net revenue was $467 million, reflecting growth of 22 percent year-over-year.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Ambu A/S: Interim report for Q3 2020/21

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ambu's revenue increased organically by 7% in Q3 and 16% for the year to date mainly driven by new product launches in Visualization and uptake in elective procedures in Europe and North America. Full-year outlook as of 1 July 2021 is maintained.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofFLR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Businesscharlottenews.net

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

SAN FRANSISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') with the market open on August 17th, 2021, under the symbol 'WSFT'. The Company's Chief Executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy