How to enter the 'Huddle for Hunger Jersey Sweepstakes'

The Buffalo Bills issued the following statement regarding the Erie County indoor mask guidelines. Per the updated guidance from the Erie County Department of Health, masks or facial coverings will be required for all fans, staff, and vendors regardless of vaccination status when visiting the indoor settings at Highmark Stadium. This includes all indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces. If you are fully vaccinated, masks will not be required in the outdoor areas of the stadium.