How to enter the 'Huddle for Hunger Jersey Sweepstakes'
The Buffalo Bills are once again rallying Western New York to eradicate hunger – and giving away must-have collector's items in the process. The Bills Foundation is currently accepting donations for its "Huddle for Hunger Jersey Sweepstakes," running now through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. Fans who donate will be entered to win an autographed, limited-edition jersey (pictured above) worn by a Bills player during the team's walkthrough ahead of their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.www.buffalobills.com
Comments / 0