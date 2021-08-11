Staff Spotlight: NIST’s Human Factors Scientist

Getting to the point where you’re proactive is “utopia,” says Jadee Hanson, CIO at Code42. When Jadee Hanson was a student at Eveleth Gilbert High School in a tiny town in Northern Minnesota, she wasn't just a student -- she "actually worked for the technology coordinator of my school district," she said. "I worked for him for free a couple of days after school every day just putting together computer labs." He would purchase computer parts and assemble them, to save the school district money, and in the process would " teach me kind of everything he knew about networking and about setup and whatnot," Hanson said. It was the beginning of her desire to learn more about technology.