Schools need the support of parents

By Lisa Bryant Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

There are many anxious parents getting their children ready for school. This seems, on the surface, a simple task. Wake the kids up, feed them breakfast and send them off to school. Easy, right?. If only that were true. It will take a few weeks to get them in bed...

Education
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s What Buffalo Parents Need to Know About COVID-19 Back-to-School Plans

Buffalo Schools has announced its plans, so far, to protect students and staff from COVID-19, here's what you need to know. Buffalo Schools announced that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks when school begins on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. According to WKBW, Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Cash released said it will take a collaborative effort to make sure students are safe,
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Parents demand virtual learning option for students

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s fourth COVID surge has some parents thinking they should not send their kids back to school. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting more than 13,000 new COVID cases over the weekend and 65 more deaths. Nearly 3,000 COVID patients are in the hospital and of those hospitalized, 90% are unvaccinated.
Family Relationshipsalachuachronicle.com

Letter: Parents need to stand together

My name is Brent Line, and we are another family just like the Green family you wrote about. We have two kids that go to Lawton Chiles Elementary School. One is in kindergarten, and the other is in 5th grade. We were informed midday Tuesday that our parent-signed mask exemption form was not valid and that if we brought our kids to school the second day, they would be “quarantined” until we picked them up.
Guilford, CTctexaminer.com

Parents Rally in Support of Guilford Board for Diversity Efforts

GUILFORD — A group of local parents presented a petition in support of the current Board of Education and spoke in favor of the district’s efforts to increase diversity in the school curriculum. According to Rachel Daniels, a Guilford parent who read the petition at a Board of Education meeting...
Indiana Statewfyi.org

Study: Marion County Youth Need Stronger Community Supports In School

The Marion County Commission on Youth issued a report on some of the top issues impacting students outside of school, and how that affects students’ academic success. The assessment, Closing the Gap Between School & Community Partners, describes ways students’ mental health is impacted by things such as chronic absenteeism, trauma and violence and social media, and how those factors impact their school performance.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Foster Parents needed in Western Iowa

(Audubon) There is an urgent need for Foster parents in western Iowa. Teresa Kanning, a Support Case Worker Supervisor for Lutheran Services in Iowa, says several foster care families retired in the past couple of years. Kanning’s agency serves 30 counties in the western region of the state, and she says there is a need for foster parents in western Iowa. “It seems there is a lot more need for foster parents right now than in the past, and we have more teenagers coming into foster care,” said Kanning. “We’re looking for people willing to take some kids in this age group. We simply need foster parents.”
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Little League parents: Community support 'unbelievable'

While the Hastings Little League World Series players enjoy their rise to local stardom, their parents are taking on the role of unsung heroes for their boys. These moms and dads have been booking flights and hotels, and arranging finances for the trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. That’s the home of...
Charlotte, NCcharlotteparent.com

Why a Global Curriculum is Right for Today’s Preschooler

As the world around us continues to evolve, we must change with it and teach our children how to embrace change. Our children are our greatest asset and future world leaders, so we must equip them with the tools, skills, and perspectives they will need in this increasingly interconnected world. As parents and educators, it is our responsibility to expand our children’s horizons and nurture, encourage, and teach them to grow their hearts and minds. It is beneficial and essential that children are taught a global curriculum at a young age, giving them the understanding and knowledge that will help them become good citizens of the world.
EducationWRAL

4 academic factors that impact a student's experience

This article was written for our sponsor, Cresset Christian Academy. Creating a positive learning environment is one of the most important factors in the success of a child's education. A comfortable classroom, qualified instructors and supportive peers can lend themselves to greater understanding and comprehension of material, as well as a willingness to ask questions.
Educationucdenver.edu

Five Tips for Faculty to Make Syllabi More Student-Centered

This week our subject matter expert is Dane Stickney, a senior instructor and doctoral candidate in the School of Education and Human Development. As we prepare for the fall semester, he’s here to share a few things to think about while developing your courses and syllabi. At the end of...

