Energy Industry

Two electric utilities ask customers to conserve electricity

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Electric Cooperative and Burlington Electric are asking customers to conserve electricity Thursday and Friday evenings as demand for electricity across New England is expected to jump with the high temperatures. Customers are asked to delay using major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and...

