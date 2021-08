18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has risen to fame in the blink of an eye throughout this year. At the start of 2021, when she was still 17, Rodrigo starred in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Within the same week, she had a jaw-dropping amount of streams and continuous domination over TikTok with her debut single, “drivers license.” Riddled with the emotions of melancholic heartbreak and anguish, the viral culture of today’s society allowed for the single to relate to teens everywhere. These characteristics are consistent with Rodrigo’s debut album Sour’s overall theme: failed romance and teenage angst. Rodrigo goes through the various stages of grief within her mind and heart—from lightly chaotic and angry to crushed and gloomy.