Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Elsa Olivetti wins 2021 MIT Bose Award for Excellence in Teaching

By School of Engineering
mit.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Bose Award for Excellence in Teaching has been presented to MIT Associate Professor Elsa Olivetti. Olivetti’s zest for enhancing the student experience is evident in the innovative and creative flare she brings to all aspects of her work. “Professor Olivetti’s dedication to teaching is truly inspiring,” says Anantha...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vannevar Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#The School Of Engineering#Electrical Engineering#Neet#The Materials Systems Lab#Dmse#Macvicar Faculty Fellow#The Bose Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Roane County, TNucbjournal.com

Roane State announces winner of adjunct faculty teaching excellence award

Roane State English instructor Wendy Bennett is the recipient of the college’s annual award for teaching excellence by an adjunct faculty member. The announcement that Bennett won the Clyde James “Jim” Dunigan Adjunct Faculty Award was made during fall convocation on Wednesday, August 11. The event was held on the Roane County campus and streamed live online.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

Music professor receives international award for excellence in teaching

Deanna Swoboda is the first woman to earn the honor from International Tuba Euphonium Association. Deanna Swoboda, associate professor in the School of Music, Dance and Theatre in Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, is the first woman to be awarded the International Tuba Euphonium Association’s (ITEA) Excellence in Teaching Award.
Economymit.edu

Daniel Hastings and Maria Yang appointed associate deans of engineering

Professors Daniel Hastings and Maria Yang have been named associate deans of MIT’s School of Engineering. Their new roles took effect August 1. Hastings is the Cecil and Ida Green Education Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and head of the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, a role which he will continue in addition to his associate dean appointment. He will focus on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across the school and in collaboration with Nandi Bynoe, the School of Engineering’s Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the diversity officers within the school’s departments. As the current faculty lead of the School of Engineering’s DEI Committee, Hastings is already working with colleagues to ensure continued progress toward a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment at all levels across the school.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Northridge STEM Academy wins excellence award

Northridge High School’s STEM Academy was one of two academies in the U.S. to win a Sanford I. Weill Award for Excellence during a virtual conference in mid July. Northridge and Hialeah Gardens High School Academy of Health Sciences in Hialeah Gardens, Florida received the Weill awards presented during the National Academy Foundation Next 2021 conference July 13-15.
Marquette, WImarquette.edu

Instructor Kurt Gering honored with Teaching Excellence Award

The award is the highest honor bestowed upon Marquette University faculty members, recognizing their excellence as teacher-scholars. Kurt Gering, instructor of practice in the College of Business Administration, is the recipient of a 2021 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence. Marquette’s Teaching Excellence Awards are the highest...
Washington Stateorlandomedicalnews.com

UF Nursing Named Center of Excellence for Teaching

The University of Florida College of Nursing has been designated a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing in recognition of its role as a national leader in nursing education and teaching. “The UF College of Nursing faculty is a community of academic nurse educators and scientists dedicated...
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Wunderlin receives LTE Staff Award for Excellence

Christine Wunderlin is being honored with the 2021 Limited Term Employee Staff Award for Excellence. Wunderlin retired from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in May as the testing center program associate. The award recognizes a staff member who has provided essential services to the university while demonstrating excellence of performance, personal interaction, and initiative and creativity.
Irvine, CAuci.edu

Steve Mang wins Distinguished Early-Career Faculty Award for Teaching

Steve Mang, who’s an Assistant Professor of Teaching in the UCI Department of Chemistry, just won the Distinguished Early-Career Faculty Award for Teaching from the Irvine Division of the UC Academic Senate. Mang, who came to UCI in 2016 from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, teaches five courses per year, and for one of his upper-division offerings, Chemistry 152 — Advanced Analytical Chemistry — he designed the curriculum from the ground up with a special aim of making sure his students learn skills they can take with them down whatever career paths they decide to take, be it in academia or industry. “To do that, I’ve developed several inquiry-based lab procedures where students have to really understand how each instrument works and what is the best way to use the instrument to solve a given problem,” Mang said. “They also learn to do some computer programming, writing, data analysis, and other skills that will be important for them in their careers as chemists.” The award also honors Mang’s pivot in his teaching to the remote realm once the pandemic struck. All teachers at UCI had to imagine new ways of doing their jobs in the light of the pandemic — but for chemistry teachers like Mang, whose classes often happen in the lab, they had to imagine how to send the lab to their students. To make this a reality, Mang created virtual “choose-your-own-adventure” labs for each of the experiments that students would normally do. The adventures happened over Zoom, and they featured experiments where students worked in groups to make lots of decisions; the seniors in Mang’s class figured out how to design electronic sensors, developed a method to analyze the capsaicin content of hot sauces, and even used “big data” analytical techniques to extract meaning from large chemical data sets. “I’m proud that I could come up with a way to keep them at least somewhat engaged even though we weren’t able to be in the lab,” Mang said.
Educationmit.edu

3 Questions: Martin Schmidt on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Work on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion started last fall, and the plan’s first draft was released in late March 2020. Powered by inputs and feedback from three dozen community engagement sessions and a steady stream of email responses from students, staff, faculty, postdocs, alumni, and others, the plan is being revised and updated over the summer with hopes for a fall release. The development of the strategic plan is being led by Institute Community and Equity Officer John Dozier, along with Deputy ICEO Maryanne Kirkbride and Associate Provost Tim Jamison.
Flagstaff, AZnau.edu

Prestigious NSF CAREER award supports integration of research, undergraduate training in parallel computing

Computer scientist and astroinformaticist Mike Gowanlock, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, was recently awarded a $411,964 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The award will support Gowanlock’s research in the emerging field of parallel computing architectures needed to process large volumes of data generated by major astronomical surveys, including the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Nine faculty members recognized for teaching excellence

LAWRENCE — Nine faculty members at the University of Kansas are being recognized as winners of annual distinguished teaching awards. The nine award recipients will be honored Thursday, Aug. 19, at the KU Teaching Summit. This year’s winners are as follows:. Peter Grund, professor in the Department of English, will...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Education briefs: Superintendent awards excellence in educational performance

SALISBURY — Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools Tony Watlington recognized two high school alumni with the first Superintendent’s Award of Excellence in Educational Performance for outstanding educational achievement in a small awards ceremony at the Wallace Educational Forum. Bailey Webster, a 2021 graduate and co-valedictorian of South Rowan High School, and...
Monticello, INNewsbug.info

Twin Lakes' Kim Rosenbaum among finalists for Teaching Excellence prize

MONTICELLO — High school skilled trades teachers and their programs are often overlooked and underfunded. As the United States faces a critical shortage of skilled trades’ workers, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is shining a spotlight on excellent public high school skilled trades programs with its annual Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Sciencemit.edu

Jacqueline Lees and Rebecca Saxe named associate deans of science

Jaqueline Lees and Rebecca Saxe have been named associate deans serving in the MIT School of Science. Lees is the Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor for Cancer Research and is currently the associate director of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, as well as an associate department head and professor in the Department of Biology at MIT. Saxe is the John W. Jarve (1978) Professor in Brain and Cognitive Sciences and the associate head of the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences (BCS); she is also an associate investigator in the McGovern Institute for Brain Research.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

HPA 2021 Engineering Excellence Award Recipients Announced

The Hollywood Professional Association unveiled the winners of the 2021 HPA Awards for Engineering Excellence, which will be handed out Nov. 18 as part of its annual awards ceremony, which this year is slated to be held at the Hollywood Legion. Winners include Autodesk for its work on OpenColorIO v.2, which is now an open source color project of the Academy Software Foundation, supporting ACES (Academy Color Encoding System). Honorees also include The Foundry for the Nuke compositing system that is widely used in VFX; Arch for its Arch Platform, a tool for cloud-based content creation workflows, including VFX and virtual production; and Mo-Sys Engineering’s NearTime, also...
Rolla, MOMissouri S&T News and Research

Missouri S&T fraternity wins national excellence award

Missouri S&T’s Beta Chi chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity has won a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence for 2020-21 from its national organization. The award is the benchmark award in the fraternity, recognizing chapter management, achievement and program development. Out of over 300 Kappa Sigma chapters in the United States and Canada, only 31 received this award in 2021.
Denver, COregis.edu

Regis Teaching Excellence Network: Design-Based Research Peer Cluster Project

At Dr. Karen Riley’s request, Dr. Heidi Blair is spearheading the effort to create the Regis Teaching Excellence Network (RTEN), an initiative dedicated to achieving inclusive excellence in teaching and learning at Regis University. It seeks to connect members of the Regis teaching and learning community with one another. Connections in the network are between individuals, small groups (peer clusters), programs, schools, and colleges.
Chemistrymit.edu

Katie Galloway receives NIH award to develop foundational tools for cellular engineering

Katie Galloway, the Charles and Hilda Roddey Career Development Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT, has received a highly prestigious Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award (MIRA) from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award, which grants $1.94 million over five years, will support Galloway’s work to develop multiscale tools and approaches for understanding and engineering cell-fate transitions.
CollegesCornell University

$2M grant to fund assessment of biology education

The National Science Foundation has awarded a nearly $2 million collaborative research grant to principal investigators from Cornell, the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and the University of Maine to assess the effectiveness of open educational resources in teaching core biology concepts, facilitating student-centered learning and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.
EngineeringChronicle

National Science Foundation launches artificial intelligence center at Duke

The National Science Foundation has announced the creation of an artificial intelligence research center at Duke. The AI Institute for Edge Computing Leveraging Next-generation Networks—Athena for short—will be supported through a $20 million grant and five-year development plan from NSF and the Department of Homeland Security. The initiative is positioned to reshape the design, service, and operation of mobile systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy