Hurricane Grace grounded flights and forced tourists to spend the night in shelters on part of Mexico's Caribbean coastline before weakening to a tropical storm on Thursday as it moved inland. Grace made landfall before dawn as a Category One hurricane -- the lowest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale -- on the Yucatan Peninsula near the town of Tulum, famed for its Mayan temples. It lost strength as it churned across the peninsula and was clocking maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers (65 miles) per hour at 1500 GMT, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said. On Wednesday, as the hurricane approached Mexico, more than 100 flights to or from the major resort of Cancun were cancelled, and tourists in Tulum were told to leave their hotel rooms.