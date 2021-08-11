Livestock Skillathon

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET 1421 Kent Rd. Hinsdale, NY 14743 716-557-2266 MACHINERY LUMBER & ANTIQUES SALE 11:00 AM SAT. AUG. 28, 2021 AUCTION TO BE HELD AT: John Wiese Farm 9199 Schrader Rd Machias, NY 14101-9624 Located between Machias and West Valley For sale Saturday Aug. 28, farm equipment, lumber and antiques including Allis-Chalmers W-D tractor, Allis-Chalmers 185 tractor with Frey loader, John Deere 450-C bulldozer, International 826 tractor hydro with fork and loader, Allis-Chalmers WD45 tractor needs work, Squealer 3pt brush hog SQ 172 7ft., International 3pt 3-bottom plow, Brush hog 8ft York rake, John Deere Gator 4x2, Coleman 4000 generator, Craftsman 26" heavy duty rototiller, Agri-Fab spreader, Dozen antique lumber carts date back to 1909, Bellsaw planer, 10" radial saw, 6" joiner, large quantity of lumber all stored inside about 10,000' all types, ladders, 2 heavy vise grinder, 48" saw blade, log chains, shop vacs, Logan lumber rulers, roll plastic roofing, some old signs, wooden cabinets, lots of shelving, antique planers, deer heads, quantity of antiques from house and barn. 10% Buyers fee. Cash or check, no credit cards accepted. John Wiese phone 716-942-6701. Auctioneers and Sale Managers Kent's Auction Service, Barry @ 716-557-2266or Bob @ 716-557-2584. Auction company not responsible for accidents Lunch available.
Comments / 0