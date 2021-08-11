Cancel
Livestock Skillathon

By Brigid McCrea, Jason P'Pool
aces.edu
 7 days ago

The Livestock Skillathon is open to enrolled members of Alabama 4-H. Each Alabama county may enter a team in each of the following age divisions:. Junior Division: 4-H members who are between 9 and 11 years old before January 1. Intermediate Division: 4-H members who are 12 or 13 years...

