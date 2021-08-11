More's Eric G has some little tips to make a big difference in DIY safety

The old dog star, Sirius, creeps back into his doghouse today, officially calling an end to the 40 days since July 3 that are known as dog days in honor of the rising and setting of said dog star. I don’t want to wish my life away, but good riddance. The dog days doldrums in our part of the world are among the most miserable days we will spend in the course of a year. Hot, humid, sweaty and too dogged — no pun — putrid to stay out any length of time. Even early mornings in July and early August can be almost unbearable. It is not an advisable time to show off your garden, particularly in midday, when most visitors seem to arrive. I am a sweat hog. It takes just a few minutes at only 90 degrees to put me in a sauna. For us gardeners, it is a heck of a time to happen, just when our gardens — hopefully — burgeon with summer perennials and annuals. I have touched on yellow and chartreuse as show-off garden colors and there is still plenty of it out there. Think some hostas and some other foliage plants. No color — white, that is — is one of our best allies in fighting the doldrums. A late flowering white hydrangea, for instance, takes us back, if only for an instant, to spring, when white was rife in most gardens. White is indeed the coolest “color” we can have when the temperature approaches three figures. Shrubs are good components in mixed borders, and demand a whole lot less maintenance — read “work” — than most perennials. Shrub bloom, though not as plenteous in late summer than earlier, is still around if some careful selection precedes planting. Take those hydrangeas, probably the backbone of summer flowering shrubs. There are some few that have yet to flower even this late. ‘Tardiva,’ for instance, lives up to its name with long swags of white flowers that turn pinkish in their latter stage. This one is a paniculata, and waits until late August or September, to flower. Alas, my planting of six of them that grew to at least 12 feet and flanked two sides of a large urn on a pedestal in our lower garden, succumbed to one of our many droughts in the last 15 years or so. All six, dead as a door nail. A few years ago I dug them up — a herculean task — and replaced them with a similar variety, which did the job, but not quite as well as ‘Tardiva.’ One side — three — of the grouping were promptly eaten by deer, leaving a whopsided situation. They were replaced, and promptly eaten again by the horned rats. At this writing, the maimed ones are struggling along while the other three have outgrown the reach of the deer. Another 10 years and the balance might be corrected. Tell me, or my descendants, if it is. New hydrangeas are coming onto the market about as fast as breeders can produce them, sort out the best, and get them named and sometimes patented. Other than the numerous varieties of the paniculatas, there are other white hydrangeas that are derivatives of our native Hydrangea arborescens. That specific epithet would indicate “tree-like,” but these, the most common of which is ‘Annabelle,’ are nothing of the sort. ‘Annabelle’ and her siblings grow to some four or five feet. Globose blooms are chartreuse in the early stages, then turn snow white, then a greenish color. They start flowering in June and carry on through about now. If deadheaded — and sacrificing the late stages of flowering — they sometimes bloom again in early fall. Nothing can do your garden more proud in the dog days than white hydrangeas.